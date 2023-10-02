The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Expeditionary District periodically hosts a Recruitment Roadshow in order to attract the best and brightest talent from the USACE enterprise to serve in a forward-deployed environment -- the tip of the USACE spear. The Expeditionary Experience is more than a job ... it's an adventure.
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2023 11:19
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|899579
|VIRIN:
|230315-D-QY865-7748
|Filename:
|DOD_109924441
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Expeditionary District Recruitment Roadshow, by Richard Rzepka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT