    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Expeditionary District Recruitment Roadshow

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    03.15.2023

    Video by Richard Rzepka 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Expeditionary District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Expeditionary District periodically hosts a Recruitment Roadshow in order to attract the best and brightest talent from the USACE enterprise to serve in a forward-deployed environment -- the tip of the USACE spear. The Expeditionary Experience is more than a job ... it's an adventure.

    Date Taken: 03.15.2023
    Date Posted: 10.05.2023 11:19
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 899579
    VIRIN: 230315-D-QY865-7748
    Filename: DOD_109924441
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 

    TAGS

    Engineers
    USACE
    Kuwait
    Syria
    Iraq
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

