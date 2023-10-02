Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    William Tell 2023

    UNITED STATES

    09.13.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    After a 19-year hiatus, the Air Force’s historic William Tell Air-to-Air Weapons Meet took place at the Air Dominance Center in Savannah, Georgia, September 11-15, 2023. Hosted by Air Combat Command, the weeklong competition evaluated F-35, F-22 and F-15 Fighter Integration Teams from across the Department of the Air Force, employing Total Force combat-capable active-duty, Guard and Reserve Airmen in near-peer-like competition. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2023
    Date Posted: 10.05.2023 08:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: US

    F15
    F22
    F35
    William Tell
    WT23

