After a 19-year hiatus, the Air Force’s historic William Tell Air-to-Air Weapons Meet took place at the Air Dominance Center in Savannah, Georgia, September 11-15, 2023. Hosted by Air Combat Command, the weeklong competition evaluated F-35, F-22 and F-15 Fighter Integration Teams from across the Department of the Air Force, employing Total Force combat-capable active-duty, Guard and Reserve Airmen in near-peer-like competition. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2023 08:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|899574
|VIRIN:
|230913-F-RS022-6481
|Filename:
|DOD_109924336
|Length:
|00:03:01
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, William Tell 2023, by A1C Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT