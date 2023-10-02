American Forces Network Diego Garcia Level Up with FFSO Radio Show

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lt Kathryn Lee, Fleet and Family Support Officer on U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, speaks on her weekly radio show at American Forces Network Diego October 05, 2023. During this week’s episode she discussed disappointments within situations, life, and yourself and how to set healthy expectations.