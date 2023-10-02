Capt. Peter J. Hatcher, Commanding Officer of U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, speaks on his weekly radio show at American Forces Network Diego Garcia October 04, 2023. This episode’s discussion included announcements, shoutouts, and the introduction of this week’s panel, Command Master Chief Michelle Coronado, Logistics Specialist First Class Carol Salgado, Navy Counselor First Class Michelle Bowie, Master-at-Arms First Class Andrew Bourdier, Electronics Technician First Class Robert Doby.
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2023 04:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|899553
|VIRIN:
|231004-N-LA645-3405
|Filename:
|DOD_109924042
|Length:
|00:27:37
|Location:
|IO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, American Forces Network Diego Garcia “In the Studio” Radio Show, by SN Emily Guillory, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
