    American Forces Network Diego Garcia “In the Studio” Radio Show

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    10.04.2023

    Video by Seaman Emily Guillory 

    AFN Diego Garcia

    Capt. Peter J. Hatcher, Commanding Officer of U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, speaks on his weekly radio show at American Forces Network Diego Garcia October 04, 2023. This episode’s discussion included announcements, shoutouts, and the introduction of this week’s panel, Command Master Chief Michelle Coronado, Logistics Specialist First Class Carol Salgado, Navy Counselor First Class Michelle Bowie, Master-at-Arms First Class Andrew Bourdier, Electronics Technician First Class Robert Doby.

    10.04.2023
    10.05.2023
    Video Productions
    899553
    231004-N-LA645-3405
    DOD_109924042
    00:27:37
    IO

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, American Forces Network Diego Garcia “In the Studio” Radio Show, by SN Emily Guillory, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Commanding Officer
    Radio Show
    Diego Garcia
    Navy Ball
    NSFDiegoGarcia

