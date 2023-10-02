Takin’ care of “buzz”ness

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron pest management flight remove an invasive hornet’s nest from a field light at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 28, 2023. Pest management Airmen prevent and control infestations of insects, birds, snakes, rodents and plants that can slow down the mission. Frequent inspections of buildings and equipment helps extend the life of base infrastructure, ensuring it remains reliable, safe and functional for years to come. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Aaron Edwards)