    Takin’ care of “buzz”ness

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    09.28.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Aaron Edwards 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron pest management flight remove an invasive hornet’s nest from a field light at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 28, 2023. Pest management Airmen prevent and control infestations of insects, birds, snakes, rodents and plants that can slow down the mission. Frequent inspections of buildings and equipment helps extend the life of base infrastructure, ensuring it remains reliable, safe and functional for years to come. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Aaron Edwards)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2023
    Date Posted: 10.05.2023 03:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 899552
    VIRIN: 230928-F-IC495-1002
    Filename: DOD_109924023
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR 

    This work, Takin’ care of “buzz”ness, by SrA Aaron Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    safety
    wildlife
    CES
    Teamwork
    Pest management

