U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron pest management flight remove an invasive hornet’s nest from a field light at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 28, 2023. Pest management Airmen prevent and control infestations of insects, birds, snakes, rodents and plants that can slow down the mission. Frequent inspections of buildings and equipment helps extend the life of base infrastructure, ensuring it remains reliable, safe and functional for years to come. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Aaron Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2023 03:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|899552
|VIRIN:
|230928-F-IC495-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109924023
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Takin’ care of “buzz”ness, by SrA Aaron Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
