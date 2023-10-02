Members of the 86th Airlift Wing, 435th Air Ground Operations Wing, Germany, and 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, deployed in support of Aviation Detachment Rotation 23-4, at the 33rd Air Base, Poland, Sept. 11-22, 2023. ADR is a bilateral training exercise with the Polish air force designed to enhance allied interoperability, maintain joint readiness, and assure regional allies of NATO capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2023 02:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|899549
|VIRIN:
|230921-F-EX065-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109923942
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|33RD AIR BASE, PL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Team Ramstein rotates through Poland during ADR 23-4, by SrA Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
