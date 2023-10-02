Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Ramstein rotates through Poland during ADR 23-4

    33RD AIR BASE, POLAND

    10.05.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Members of the 86th Airlift Wing, 435th Air Ground Operations Wing, Germany, and 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, deployed in support of Aviation Detachment Rotation 23-4, at the 33rd Air Base, Poland, Sept. 11-22, 2023. ADR is a bilateral training exercise with the Polish air force designed to enhance allied interoperability, maintain joint readiness, and assure regional allies of NATO capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2023
    Date Posted: 10.05.2023 02:34
    Location: 33RD AIR BASE, PL

    NATO
    Partnership
    USAF
    Team Ramstein
    182ndAW
    ADR 23-4

