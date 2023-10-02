Galaxies Taste Of Japan

On September 30th Galaxies hosted a taste of Japan event at Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo. The event is about experiencing traditional Japanese history and culture. (U.S. Navy video taken by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gabriel Fields)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2023 01:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|899547
|VIRIN:
|230930-N-PE072-5812
|Filename:
|DOD_109923927
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
