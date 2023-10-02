Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Galaxies Taste Of Japan

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    09.30.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabriel Fields 

    AFN Sasebo

    On September 30th Galaxies hosted a taste of Japan event at Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo. The event is about experiencing traditional Japanese history and culture. (U.S. Navy video taken by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gabriel Fields)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2023
    Date Posted: 10.05.2023 01:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 899547
    VIRIN: 230930-N-PE072-5812
    Filename: DOD_109923927
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Galaxies Taste Of Japan, by PO3 Gabriel Fields, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JAPAN
    AFN SASEBO
    GALAXIES
    TASTE OF JAPAN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT