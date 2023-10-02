The Future of STEM in the Army

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/899522" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Many students and community members gathered for a STEM event hosted at Fires Center of Excellence, Fort Sill, Oklahoma at the 30th ADA Brigade, 3rd Battalion, 6th Air Defense Artillery Regiment facility.



Those in attendance included City of Lawton Mayor Stan Booker, MacArthur High School, Great Plains Technology Center and several other community leaders along with Air Defense Artillery partners.



Geared towards presenting opportunities and mentorship towards high schoolers and their future careers, sergeants, such as Sgt. 1st Class Tramaine Brown, OCADA career advisor helped answer questions about the advancements of technology in the US Army and ADA Branch.



There are several other events scheduled in the days to come.