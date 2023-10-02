Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Future of STEM in the Army

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2023

    Video by Amber Osei 

    U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery School

    Many students and community members gathered for a STEM event hosted at Fires Center of Excellence, Fort Sill, Oklahoma at the 30th ADA Brigade, 3rd Battalion, 6th Air Defense Artillery Regiment facility.

    Those in attendance included City of Lawton Mayor Stan Booker, MacArthur High School, Great Plains Technology Center and several other community leaders along with Air Defense Artillery partners.

    Geared towards presenting opportunities and mentorship towards high schoolers and their future careers, sergeants, such as Sgt. 1st Class Tramaine Brown, OCADA career advisor helped answer questions about the advancements of technology in the US Army and ADA Branch.

    There are several other events scheduled in the days to come.

    Date Posted: 10.04.2023 17:08
