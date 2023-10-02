Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Disneyland Custodial Cast Member Continues a Family Legacy

    ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Brown-Bell 

    Army Public Affairs Center

    *originally published on the Disneyland Cast and Community Instagram profile on Oct. 2, 2023.*

    Staff Sgt. Nick Brown-Bell followed Disneyland Resort overnight custodial employee Rob Nieto in honor of National Custodial Day Oct. 2, 2023. Nieto's family has an extended legacy of over 109 years of service collectively at Disneyland. Rob just celebrated 15 years of employment at Disneyland and sees no end to his career anytime soon. (Disneyland video by Nick Brown-Bell, TWI Communications Fellow)

    This work, A Disneyland Custodial Cast Member Continues a Family Legacy, by SSG Nicholas Brown-Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

