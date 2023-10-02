A Disneyland Custodial Cast Member Continues a Family Legacy

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/899521" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

*originally published on the Disneyland Cast and Community Instagram profile on Oct. 2, 2023.*



Staff Sgt. Nick Brown-Bell followed Disneyland Resort overnight custodial employee Rob Nieto in honor of National Custodial Day Oct. 2, 2023. Nieto's family has an extended legacy of over 109 years of service collectively at Disneyland. Rob just celebrated 15 years of employment at Disneyland and sees no end to his career anytime soon. (Disneyland video by Nick Brown-Bell, TWI Communications Fellow)