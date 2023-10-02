Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    "The Future of STEM in the Army"

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2023

    Video by Bryan Araujo 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    The Future of STEM in the Army allows local area students to see how science, technology, engineering, and mathematics are incorporated and applied in U.S. Army operations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2023
    Date Posted: 10.04.2023
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 899515
    VIRIN: 231004-D-GJ183-7002
    Filename: DOD_109923306
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, "The Future of STEM in the Army", by Bryan Araujo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JROTC
    Air Defense Artillery
    Fort Sill
    STEM
    FCOE

