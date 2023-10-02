Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Energy Action Month: Fort McCoy uses goats to save on resources in fight against invasive plant species

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2023

    Video by Claudia Neve 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    With October comes Energy Action Month, and one way Fort McCoy is “taking action” in saving energy is by using goats. That’s right — goats. More than 100 goats are being used combat invasive plant species at Fort McCoy, and they are very effective, said Wildlife Biologist Kevin Luepke with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch in this newscast at Fort McCoy, Wis., on Oct. 4, 2023. Finding new solutions to “take action” is what Energy Action Month is all about, officials said. At Fort McCoy, the idea to have goats be a part of the invasive species management plan partly came out of the installation’s participation in the Monroe County (Wis.) Invasive Species Working Group. “Being part of that group really allows us to collaborate, see what’s working for each other, and able to implement those approaches into our daily work,” Luepke said. “So, yes, we did have a field day here back in June, and we were able to showcase some goats grazing out at that field day. It really kind of opened our eyes." While the goats will continue to help control the invasive brush at Fort McCoy, federal employees can also do their part within their organizations. Learn more about “taking action” by visiting the Federal Energy Management Program page for National Energy Action Month at https://www.energy.gov/femp/national-clean-energy-action-month. Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” (U.S. Army Video by Claudia Neve, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2023
    Date Posted: 10.04.2023 15:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 899508
    VIRIN: 231004-A-CV950-7269
    Filename: DOD_109923211
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Energy Action Month: Fort McCoy uses goats to save on resources in fight against invasive plant species, by Claudia Neve

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    goats
    Fort McCoy
    natural resources management
    saving energy
    Energy Action Month

