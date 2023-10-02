Soldiers representing various commands from across the Army complete day nine of the 2023 Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 4, 2023. The competitors finished this portion of the competition with a ruck march to Fort Stewart’s Noncommissioned Officer Academy and by reciting the Creed of the Noncommissioned Officer. The competition tested the squads’ proficiency in their warrior tasks and battle drills and identified the most cohesive, highly trained, disciplined and fit team that is ready to fight and win, while demonstrating commitment to the Army Values and Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. William Griffen)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2023 15:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|899499
|VIRIN:
|231004-A-GN091-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109923054
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 9 Wrap-Up, by William Griffen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT