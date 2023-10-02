U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 9 Interviews

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Spc. Miko Hawk, representing the Military District of Washington, shares his thoughts on the Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 4, 2023. Soldiers embody the Army’s Warrior Ethos during this competition. The Warrior Ethos states, "I will always place the mission first. I will never accept defeat. I will never quit. I will never leave a fallen comrade." This Ethos is a set of principles by which every Soldier lives and embodies the squad mentality and spirit. This Ethos bonds the squad. (U.S. Army interview by Spc. Destiny Husband)