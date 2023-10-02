Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 9 Interviews

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2023

    Video by Spc. Destiny Husband 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    Spc. Miko Hawk, representing the Military District of Washington, shares his thoughts on the Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 4, 2023. Soldiers embody the Army’s Warrior Ethos during this competition. The Warrior Ethos states, "I will always place the mission first. I will never accept defeat. I will never quit. I will never leave a fallen comrade." This Ethos is a set of principles by which every Soldier lives and embodies the squad mentality and spirit. This Ethos bonds the squad. (U.S. Army interview by Spc. Destiny Husband)

    Date Taken: 04.10.2023
    Date Posted: 10.04.2023 14:30
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 899498
    VIRIN: 231004-A-QP205-1012
    Filename: DOD_109923053
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Hometown: REDONDO BEACH, CA, US

    This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 9 Interviews, by SPC Destiny Husband, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ArmyBestSquad
    BSC2023

