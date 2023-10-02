Spc. Miko Hawk, representing the Military District of Washington, shares his thoughts on the Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 4, 2023. Soldiers embody the Army’s Warrior Ethos during this competition. The Warrior Ethos states, "I will always place the mission first. I will never accept defeat. I will never quit. I will never leave a fallen comrade." This Ethos is a set of principles by which every Soldier lives and embodies the squad mentality and spirit. This Ethos bonds the squad. (U.S. Army interview by Spc. Destiny Husband)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2023 14:30
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|899498
|VIRIN:
|231004-A-QP205-1012
|Filename:
|DOD_109923053
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Hometown:
|REDONDO BEACH, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 9 Interviews, by SPC Destiny Husband, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT