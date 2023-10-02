Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fighters of the 4th - SSgt Oakley Wallrich

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2023

    Video by Senior Airman David Lynn 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Oakley Wallrich, 4th Maintenance Group maintenance operations controller, talks about the maintenance operations control center and their responsibilities at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Oct. 3, 2023. Fighters of the 4th is a video series created to highlight Airmen assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing and their impact on the mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman David Lynn)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2023
    Date Posted: 10.04.2023 14:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 899495
    VIRIN: 231003-F-LD599-3964
    Filename: DOD_109923037
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    4th Fighter Wing
    Maintenance
    MOC
    4th Maintenance Group
    Fighters of the 4th

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT