Staff Sgt. Andrew Rona, representing U.S. Army Cyber Command, shares his thoughts on the Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 4, 2023. There are four tenets of a lethal squad: cohesive, highly trained, disciplined and fit, which includes physical, mental, social and spiritual fitness. (U.S. Army interview by Spc. Destiny Husband)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2023 14:13
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|899492
|VIRIN:
|231002-A-QP205-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_109923034
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Hometown:
|BOISE, ID, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 9 Interviews, by SPC Destiny Husband, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
