Fairchild Executes Tiny Fury Training Event

Airmen assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing perform execute Tiny Fury training event at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Sept. 13-14, 2023. Tiny Fury is an annual training event conducted by the 92nd Operations Group and 92nd Maintenance Group that tests aircrews’ ability to generate multiple aircraft on short notice. Tiny Fury sharpens Airmen’s skills to ensure mobility forces are always ready to execute the mission anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Clare Werner)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2023 14:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|899490
|VIRIN:
|230913-F-YI652-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109923016
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
