Fairchild Executes Tiny Fury Training Event

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/899490" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Airmen assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing perform execute Tiny Fury training event at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Sept. 13-14, 2023. Tiny Fury is an annual training event conducted by the 92nd Operations Group and 92nd Maintenance Group that tests aircrews’ ability to generate multiple aircraft on short notice. Tiny Fury sharpens Airmen’s skills to ensure mobility forces are always ready to execute the mission anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Clare Werner)