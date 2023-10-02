Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fairchild Executes Tiny Fury Training Event

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Clare Werner 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing perform execute Tiny Fury training event at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Sept. 13-14, 2023. Tiny Fury is an annual training event conducted by the 92nd Operations Group and 92nd Maintenance Group that tests aircrews’ ability to generate multiple aircraft on short notice. Tiny Fury sharpens Airmen’s skills to ensure mobility forces are always ready to execute the mission anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Clare Werner)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2023
    Date Posted: 10.04.2023 14:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 899490
    VIRIN: 230913-F-YI652-1001
    Filename: DOD_109923016
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    Training
    Fairchild
    Tiny Fury

