    200th RED HORSE conduct annual training abroad

    SPAIN

    10.04.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Grace Riegel 

    179th Cyberspace Wing

    Airmen from the 200th Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineer (RED HORSE) from the Ohio Air National Guard, complete various constrution projects while performing annual training, July 9 - August 5 2023, at Moron AB, Spain. As part of their annual training, members are gaining valuable experience abroad while benefiting the installation constructing a new patio, creating new parking lots, updating a facility and accomplishing the groundwork for a new firing range. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Grace Riegel)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2023
    Date Posted: 10.04.2023 16:18
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 899486
    VIRIN: 231004-Z-ZF582-1001
    Filename: DOD_109922911
    Length: 00:03:48
    Location: ES

    Ohio Air National Guard
    179th Airlift Wing

