200th RED HORSE conduct annual training abroad

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/899486" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Airmen from the 200th Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineer (RED HORSE) from the Ohio Air National Guard, complete various constrution projects while performing annual training, July 9 - August 5 2023, at Moron AB, Spain. As part of their annual training, members are gaining valuable experience abroad while benefiting the installation constructing a new patio, creating new parking lots, updating a facility and accomplishing the groundwork for a new firing range. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Grace Riegel)