Spc. Axxel Pasos, representing U.S. Army Medical Command, shares his thoughts on the Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 4, 2023. Each Soldier’s individual readiness is vital to the effectiveness of the squad and readiness of the Army as a whole. An important element in maintaining an edge is physical readiness: achieving the level of fitness required to effectively perform your duties as a Soldier and a member of a team. (U.S. Army interview by Spc. Destiny Husband)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2023 12:44
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|899473
|VIRIN:
|231004-A-VI253-1011
|Filename:
|DOD_109922679
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Hometown:
|HESPERIA, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 9 Interviews, by SPC Destiny Husband, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
