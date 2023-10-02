Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th Airborne Division - Go Army, Beat Troy Highlight Video (vertical)

    UNITED STATES

    10.04.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Ian Morales 

    11th Airborne Division

    This video is a vertical version of a video highlighting the 11th Airborne Division, the U.S. Army's newest, and only Arctic-focused division, to support the U.S. Military Academy football team against Troy.

    Date Taken: 10.04.2023
    Date Posted: 10.04.2023 13:12
    Category: Video Productions
    This work, 11th Airborne Division - Go Army, Beat Troy Highlight Video (vertical), by SFC Ian Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ARMYFB2023

