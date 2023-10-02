Tour inside a United States Coast Guard aircraft hangar and Boat House with a team of engineers as they maintain USCG aircraft and boats in state-of-the-art facilities on the West Coast of the United States. Travel alongside an environmental specialist in search of the nesting ground for the endangered bald eagle in accordance with public law 93-205 protecting imperiled species, demonstrating USCG environmental compliance. U.S. Coast Guard video by Adam DuBrowa
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2023 10:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|899455
|VIRIN:
|231004-G-OY189-7755
|Filename:
|DOD_109922306
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Civil Engineering Unit Oakland Video, by Telfair Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT