    Civil Engineering Unit Oakland Video

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2023

    Video by Telfair Brown  

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    Tour inside a United States Coast Guard aircraft hangar and Boat House with a team of engineers as they maintain USCG aircraft and boats in state-of-the-art facilities on the West Coast of the United States. Travel alongside an environmental specialist in search of the nesting ground for the endangered bald eagle in accordance with public law 93-205 protecting imperiled species, demonstrating USCG environmental compliance. U.S. Coast Guard video by Adam DuBrowa

    Date Taken: 10.04.2023
    Date Posted: 10.04.2023 10:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 899455
    VIRIN: 231004-G-OY189-7755
    Filename: DOD_109922306
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    This work, Civil Engineering Unit Oakland Video, by Telfair Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CIVIL ENGINEERING
    VESSELS
    AIRCRAFTS
    ROLES AND MISSIONS
    CEUO

