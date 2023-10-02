Civil Engineering Unit Oakland Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Tour inside a United States Coast Guard aircraft hangar and Boat House with a team of engineers as they maintain USCG aircraft and boats in state-of-the-art facilities on the West Coast of the United States. Travel alongside an environmental specialist in search of the nesting ground for the endangered bald eagle in accordance with public law 93-205 protecting imperiled species, demonstrating USCG environmental compliance. U.S. Coast Guard video by Adam DuBrowa