    1st Sgt. Armando Avila reflects on his Mexican-American Heritage

    KUWAIT

    10.02.2023

    Video by Sgt. Tanner Dibble 

    13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command (13th ESC)

    1st Sgt. Armando Avila, the company first sergeant, Echo Company, 1st Battalion, 43rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, reflects on his Mexican-American heritage during hispanic heritage month, Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Oct. 2, 2023. Hispanic Heritage month is held anually from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Tanner Dibble

    Date Taken: 10.02.2023
    Date Posted: 10.04.2023 04:33
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 899449
    VIRIN: 231002-A-FG676-1001
    PIN: 0002
    Filename: DOD_109922191
    Length: 00:04:32
    Location: KW

    Heritage
    Diversity
    USCENTCOM
    Hispanic
    Latino

