U.S. Army 1st Lt. Alexander Perez, a transportation officer, reflects during Hispanic Heritage Month on what it means to him to be Hispanic. Hispanic Heritage month is held anually from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 and highlights our Hispanic and Latino service members. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Tanner Dibble)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2023 03:31
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|899448
|VIRIN:
|230930-A-FG676-3746
|PIN:
|0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109922108
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|KW
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Lt. Alexander Perez reflects on Hispanic Heritage Month, by SGT Tanner Dibble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
