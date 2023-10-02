Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Lt. Alexander Perez reflects on Hispanic Heritage Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KUWAIT

    09.30.2023

    Video by Sgt. Tanner Dibble 

    13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command (13th ESC)

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Alexander Perez, a transportation officer, reflects during Hispanic Heritage Month on what it means to him to be Hispanic. Hispanic Heritage month is held anually from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 and highlights our Hispanic and Latino service members. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Tanner Dibble)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2023
    Date Posted: 10.04.2023 03:31
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 899448
    VIRIN: 230930-A-FG676-3746
    PIN: 0001
    Filename: DOD_109922108
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: KW

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Lt. Alexander Perez reflects on Hispanic Heritage Month, by SGT Tanner Dibble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Heritage
    Diversity
    USCENTCOM
    Hispanic
    Latino

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT