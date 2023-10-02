231002-N-FA868-1001 SAN FRANSISCO (Oct. 2,2023) Sailors undergo training during a communication drill on integration of civilian emergency communications and Department of Defense emergency communications to allow civil emergency responders to request federal and military assistance during San Francisco Fleet Week 2023. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet the Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During Fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Theodore C. Lee/Released)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2023 12:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|899444
|VIRIN:
|231002-N-FA868-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109922000
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US
This work, 231002-N-FA868-1001, by PO2 Theodore Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
