HMLA-169 Formation Flight

U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom helicopters and AH-1Z Viper attack helicopters with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 169, deployed to 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, III Marine Expeditionary Force, fly in formation off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 3, 2023. HMLA-169 conducted a formation flight to project rotary wing light attack combat power and build flight leadership and experience for pilots and crew chiefs. (U.S. Marines corps video Lance Cpl. Thalia Rivera)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2023 02:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|899441
|VIRIN:
|231004-M-VH905-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109921959
|Length:
|00:02:44
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
