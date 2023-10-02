Old Breed Brass Band performs at Salesforce Park amphitheater as a part of San Francisco Fleet Week 2023, Oct. 3, 2023. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy video by Seaman Abigail Aguilar / Released).
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2023 00:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|899436
|VIRIN:
|231003-N-KL179-6873
|Filename:
|DOD_109921910
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Old Breed Brass Band Performs at Salesforce Park Amphitheater, by SN Abby Aguilar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
