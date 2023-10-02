Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Old Breed Brass Band Performs at Salesforce Park Amphitheater

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2023

    Video by Seaman Abby Aguilar 

    Navy Region Southwest

    Old Breed Brass Band performs at Salesforce Park amphitheater as a part of San Francisco Fleet Week 2023, Oct. 3, 2023. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy video by Seaman Abigail Aguilar / Released).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2023
    Date Posted: 10.04.2023 00:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 899436
    VIRIN: 231003-N-KL179-6873
    Filename: DOD_109921910
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Old Breed Brass Band Performs at Salesforce Park Amphitheater, by SN Abby Aguilar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    San Francisco
    NAVY
    San Francisco Fleet Week
    #SFFW2023
    #SFFleetWeek2023

