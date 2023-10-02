Robert Lee Crittenden The Congressional Gold Medal

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Robin Rayford speaks about her father and his experience as an Original Montford Point Marine during the presentation of The Congressional Gold Medal at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Sept. 29, 2023. The Congressional Gold Medal was presented to Robin Rayford on behalf of her father, Master Sgt. Robert Lee Crittenden, who served in the Marine Corps from February 1946 to March 1965, making history as one of the first 20,000 African-Americans that trained to become Marines at Montford Point Camp, located in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Chief Warrant Officer Eric Laclair, Sgt. Sydney Smith, Sgt. Gabriel Tavarez and Cpl. Elliot Flood-Johnson)