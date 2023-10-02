Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Robert Lee Crittenden The Congressional Gold Medal

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2023

    Video by Cpl. Elliott Flood-Johnson, Chief Warrant Officer Eric Laclair, Sgt. Sydney Smith and Sgt. Gabriel Tavarez

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego   

    Robin Rayford speaks about her father and his experience as an Original Montford Point Marine during the presentation of The Congressional Gold Medal at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Sept. 29, 2023. The Congressional Gold Medal was presented to Robin Rayford on behalf of her father, Master Sgt. Robert Lee Crittenden, who served in the Marine Corps from February 1946 to March 1965, making history as one of the first 20,000 African-Americans that trained to become Marines at Montford Point Camp, located in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Chief Warrant Officer Eric Laclair, Sgt. Sydney Smith, Sgt. Gabriel Tavarez and Cpl. Elliot Flood-Johnson)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2023
    Date Posted: 10.03.2023 22:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 899433
    VIRIN: 231003-M-WC972-1004
    Filename: DOD_109921820
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Hometown: BONHAM, TX, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    TAGS

    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Montford Point
    MCRDSD
    The Congressional Gold Medal
    Robert Lee Crittenden

