Robin Rayford speaks about her father and his experience as an Original Montford Point Marine during the presentation of The Congressional Gold Medal at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Sept. 29, 2023. The Congressional Gold Medal was presented to Robin Rayford on behalf of her father, Master Sgt. Robert Lee Crittenden, who served in the Marine Corps from February 1946 to March 1965, making history as one of the first 20,000 African-Americans that trained to become Marines at Montford Point Camp, located in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Chief Warrant Officer Eric Laclair, Sgt. Sydney Smith, Sgt. Gabriel Tavarez and Cpl. Elliot Flood-Johnson)
|10.03.2023
|10.03.2023 22:01
|Video Productions
|899433
|231003-M-WC972-1004
|DOD_109921820
|00:02:24
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|BONHAM, TX, US
|2
|2
This work, Robert Lee Crittenden The Congressional Gold Medal, by Cpl Elliott Flood-Johnson, CWO2 Eric Laclair, Sgt Sydney Smith and Sgt Gabriel Tavarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
