SF Fleet Week 23: St. Anthony’s Foundation Interview

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Mariah Bess, a food service specialist with Combat Logistics Battalion 11, talks about San Francisco Fleet Week 23 at St. Anthony’s Foundation in San Francisco, Oct. 2, 2023. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hannah Hollerud)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2023 00:39
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|899417
|VIRIN:
|231002-M-JC323-1083
|Filename:
|DOD_109921596
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
