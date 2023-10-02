231003-N-YV347-1118 SAN FRANCISCO (Oct. 3, 2023) Sailors assigned to the USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) compete in a basketball tournament at the Olympic Club in support of San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW) 2023. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Jennings /Released)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2023 00:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|899415
|VIRIN:
|231003-N-YV347-1118
|Filename:
|DOD_109921550
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Olympic Club Hosts Basketball Tournament for San Francisco Fleet Week (B-Roll), by PO3 Jordan Jennings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT