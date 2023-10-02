Chief Chat

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/899408" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Breana Oliver, 9th Reconnaissance Wing Command Chief, gives service members three tips on how to stay connected with family when separated by an assignment Beale Air Force Base, California, Aug. 14, 2023. Oliver is geographically separated from her family because of an assignment and drew on her experiences to advise other Airmen facing similar situations. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)