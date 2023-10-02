Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Breana Oliver, 9th Reconnaissance Wing Command Chief, gives service members three tips on how to stay connected with family when separated by an assignment Beale Air Force Base, California, Aug. 14, 2023. Oliver is geographically separated from her family because of an assignment and drew on her experiences to advise other Airmen facing similar situations. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2023
    Date Posted: 10.03.2023 17:48
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 899408
    VIRIN: 230814-F-DG904-1001
    Filename: DOD_109921487
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    This work, Chief Chat, by SSgt Shaei Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    mental health geographical seperation family connect

