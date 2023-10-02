U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Breana Oliver, 9th Reconnaissance Wing Command Chief, gives service members three tips on how to stay connected with family when separated by an assignment Beale Air Force Base, California, Aug. 14, 2023. Oliver is geographically separated from her family because of an assignment and drew on her experiences to advise other Airmen facing similar situations. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2023 17:48
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|899408
|VIRIN:
|230814-F-DG904-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109921487
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Chief Chat, by SSgt Shaei Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT