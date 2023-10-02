Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    An Apache releases ammunition on a target during Gunnery Livefire

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2023

    Video by Sgt. Jamie Robinson 

    10th Combat Aviation Brigade

    A black and white infrared camera monitors a Boeing AH-64 Apache expending ammunition on a target during gunnery at Range 23 near Fort Drum, NY September 28, 2023. Pilots conduct gunnery tables routinely to maintain proficiency in utilizing the weapon systems of the aircraft.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2023
    Date Posted: 10.03.2023 17:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 899406
    VIRIN: 230928-A-FL725-6386
    Filename: DOD_109921418
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Night Vision
    Live Fire
    Gunnery
    Aviation
    10th CAB

