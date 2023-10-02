A black and white infrared camera monitors a Boeing AH-64 Apache expending ammunition on a target during gunnery at Range 23 near Fort Drum, NY September 28, 2023. Pilots conduct gunnery tables routinely to maintain proficiency in utilizing the weapon systems of the aircraft.
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2023 17:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|899406
|VIRIN:
|230928-A-FL725-6386
|Filename:
|DOD_109921418
|Length:
|00:00:17
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, An Apache releases ammunition on a target during Gunnery Livefire, by SGT Jamie Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
