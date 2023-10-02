15th AS returns from AFFORGEN deployment

Airmen from the 15th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron are welcomed home by family and friends on the flight line at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Oct. 3, 2023. The 15th EAS deployed to Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, as one of the first mission generation force elements under a new deployment model known as Air Force Force Generation, or AFFORGEN. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2023 16:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|899398
|VIRIN:
|231003-F-PT849-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109921382
|Length:
|00:03:24
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
