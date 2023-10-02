Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th AS returns from AFFORGEN deployment

    UNITED STATES

    10.03.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ashley Mikaio 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 15th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron are welcomed home by family and friends on the flight line at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Oct. 3, 2023. The 15th EAS deployed to Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, as one of the first mission generation force elements under a new deployment model known as Air Force Force Generation, or AFFORGEN. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2023
    Date Posted: 10.03.2023 16:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 899398
    VIRIN: 231003-F-PT849-1001
    Filename: DOD_109921382
    Length: 00:03:24
    Location: US

    redeployment
    437th Airlift Wing
    AMC
    Joint Base Charleston
    15th Airlift Squadron
    AFFORGEN

