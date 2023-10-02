U.S., Canada Coast Guards, Royal Canadian Air Force conduct joint search and rescue exercise near Herschel Island, Yukon

The U.S. Coast Guard, Canada Coast Guard, and Royal Canadian Air Force conducted a cooperative search and rescue training exercise near Herschel Island, Yukon, Canada, on September 30, 2023.
The exercise centered around the French cruise ship Le Commandant Charcot, whose crew simulated an onboard fire with severe personal injuries and a complete evacuation of the vessel. - U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Hightower
Date Taken:
|09.30.2023
Date Posted:
|10.03.2023 17:46
Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|899397
|VIRIN:
|230930-G-QU445-9960
|Filename:
|DOD_109921366
Length:
|00:03:20
Location:
|YT, CA
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
