    U.S., Canada Coast Guards, Royal Canadian Air Force conduct joint search and rescue exercise near Herschel Island, Yukon

    YT, CANADA

    09.30.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexandria Obrien 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    The U.S. Coast Guard, Canada Coast Guard, and Royal Canadian Air Force conducted a cooperative search and rescue training exercise near Herschel Island, Yukon, Canada, on September 30, 2023.

    The exercise centered around the French cruise ship Le Commandant Charcot, whose crew simulated an onboard fire with severe personal injuries and a complete evacuation of the vessel. - U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Hightower

    Date Taken: 09.30.2023
    Date Posted: 10.03.2023 17:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 899397
    VIRIN: 230930-G-QU445-9960
    Filename: DOD_109921366
    Length: 00:03:20
    Location: YT, CA

    Canada
    SAREX
    exercise

