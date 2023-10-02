Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USA Shooting's Olympic Team Trials Part 1-Men's 10 Meter Air Rifle Final

    FORT MOORE, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Kulani Lakanaria 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit's International Rifle Team, compete in the Men's 10 meter air rifle finals during USA Shooting's Olympic Trials Part 1 at Fort Moore, Ga, Oct. 3, 2023. Over 2,500 people pass through the International Team’s Pool Range Complex annually as competitors or spectators to these competitions.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2023
    Date Posted: 10.03.2023 16:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 899394
    VIRIN: 231003-A-UW671-9125
    Filename: DOD_109921319
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: FORT MOORE, GA, US 

    TAGS

    Olympics
    USAMU
    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit
    USA Shooting
    Fort Moore

