U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit's International Rifle Team, compete in the Men's 10 meter air rifle finals during USA Shooting's Olympic Trials Part 1 at Fort Moore, Ga, Oct. 3, 2023. Over 2,500 people pass through the International Team’s Pool Range Complex annually as competitors or spectators to these competitions.
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2023 16:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|899394
|VIRIN:
|231003-A-UW671-9125
|Filename:
|DOD_109921319
|Length:
|00:02:24
|Location:
|FORT MOORE, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USA Shooting's Olympic Team Trials Part 1-Men's 10 Meter Air Rifle Final, by SFC Kulani Lakanaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
