A rare opportunity to see what it’s like for the 38th Rescue Squadron to perform a free fall from an HH-60 Whiskey Jolly Green II helicopter assigned to the 41st Rescue Squadron at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia.
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2023 15:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|899386
|VIRIN:
|230913-F-NU502-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109921211
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 38th Rescue Squadron Free Fall Jump, by SrA Courtney Sebastianelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT