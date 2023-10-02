Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Courtney Sebastianelli 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    A rare opportunity to see what it’s like for the 38th Rescue Squadron to perform a free fall from an HH-60 Whiskey Jolly Green II helicopter assigned to the 41st Rescue Squadron at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2023
    Date Posted: 10.03.2023 15:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 899386
    VIRIN: 230913-F-NU502-1001
    Filename: DOD_109921211
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 

    This work, 38th Rescue Squadron Free Fall Jump, by SrA Courtney Sebastianelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Parachute
    PJ's
    Free Fall
    38th RQS
    41st RQS

