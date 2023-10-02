Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9 RW Operations Center B-Roll

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Frederick Brown 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    B-Roll package of 99th Reconnaissance Squadron Operations Desk and 9th Reconnaissance Wing Airfield Operations Desk.

    Date Taken: 10.03.2023
    Date Posted: 10.03.2023 15:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 899384
    VIRIN: 231003-F-WX919-1001
    Filename: DOD_109921162
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    This work, 9 RW Operations Center B-Roll, by SSgt Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Operations Center
    9 RW
    Recce Town
    99 RS

