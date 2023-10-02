U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - Day 8 ACFT BRoll

Soldiers representing various commands from across the Army complete the Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) during day eight of the 2023 Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 3, 2023. Before the two-mile run portion of the ACFT, competitors received orders to move to another location for a training scenario in which they had to respond as a quick reaction force. This is the second year for the BSC, with a revamped competition that meets the ever-changing needs of the Army to continue building cohesive teams. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. William Griffen)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2023 14:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|899382
|VIRIN:
|231003-A-GN091-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109921058
|Length:
|00:04:11
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
