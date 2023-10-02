U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - Day 8 ACFT BRoll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/899382" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers representing various commands from across the Army complete the Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) during day eight of the 2023 Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 3, 2023. Before the two-mile run portion of the ACFT, competitors received orders to move to another location for a training scenario in which they had to respond as a quick reaction force. This is the second year for the BSC, with a revamped competition that meets the ever-changing needs of the Army to continue building cohesive teams. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. William Griffen)