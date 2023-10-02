Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - Day 8 ACFT BRoll

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2023

    Video by William Griffen 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    Soldiers representing various commands from across the Army complete the Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) during day eight of the 2023 Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 3, 2023. Before the two-mile run portion of the ACFT, competitors received orders to move to another location for a training scenario in which they had to respond as a quick reaction force. This is the second year for the BSC, with a revamped competition that meets the ever-changing needs of the Army to continue building cohesive teams. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. William Griffen)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2023
    Date Posted: 10.03.2023 14:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 899382
    VIRIN: 231003-A-GN091-1001
    Filename: DOD_109921058
    Length: 00:04:11
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - Day 8 ACFT BRoll, by William Griffen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

