    Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco rescues 2 from disabled near Big Sur

    CA, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2023

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    A Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew perform hoisting evolutions with a disabled boat offshore of Big Sur, California, August 27 2023. The aircrew hoisted two individuals from their disabled boat and transferred them to emergency medical services personnel. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2023
    Date Posted: 10.03.2023 14:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 899380
    VIRIN: 230827-G-G2014-1001
    PIN: 882761
    Filename: DOD_109921031
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: CA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    TAGS

    Search and Rescue
    uscg
    Coast Guard
    california
    coastguardnewswire

