Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby.
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2023 14:52
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|899379
|Filename:
|DOD_109921020
|Length:
|01:03:34
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and John Kirby, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT