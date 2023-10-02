Oklahoma National Guard Field Artillery unit returns home

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/899374" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the 45th Field Artillery Brigade, Oklahoma Army National Guard, reunited with family and friends in a welcome home ceremony at Will Rogers Air National Guard Base in Oklahoma City, Sept. 30, 2023, after a nine-month deployment to the US Central Command area of responsibility.



While deployed, the Citizen-Soldiers with Headquarters Battery, 45th FAB, served as the field artillery headquarters for both the 28th and 40th Infantry Divisions under Task Force Spartan. The radar section conducted radar operations in support of coalition forces in the Middle East.