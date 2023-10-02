Oklahoma National Guard Field Artillery unit returns home

Members of the 45th Field Artillery Brigade, Oklahoma Army National Guard, reunited with family and friends in a welcome home ceremony at Will Rogers Air National Guard Base in Oklahoma City, Sept. 30, 2023, after a nine-month deployment to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.
While deployed, the Citizen-Soldiers with Headquarters Battery, 45th FAB served as the field artillery headquarters for both the 28th and 40th Infantry Divisions under Task Force Spartan. The radar section conducted radar operations in support of coalition forces in the Middle East.
|09.30.2023
|10.03.2023 15:45
|Package
|899373
|230930-A-OB588-3436
|DOD_109920897
|00:01:17
|OK, US
|1
|1
