    Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk lands on vessel offshore Dauphin Island, Ala.

    DAUPHIN ISLAND, AL, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2023

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew lands on a vessel, approximately 80 miles offshore from Dauphin Island, Alabama, Oct. 2, 2023. The aircrew landed on the vessel in order to medevac a 50-year-old man who was experiencing heart-attack-like symptoms. The man was brought to University Medical Center in New Orleans in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans)

    Medevac
    Nola
    Jayhawk
    Dauphin Island

