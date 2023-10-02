Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk lands on vessel offshore Dauphin Island, Ala.

A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew lands on a vessel, approximately 80 miles offshore from Dauphin Island, Alabama, Oct. 2, 2023. The aircrew landed on the vessel in order to medevac a 50-year-old man who was experiencing heart-attack-like symptoms. The man was brought to University Medical Center in New Orleans in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2023 13:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|899369
|VIRIN:
|231002-G-G0108-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_109920844
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|DAUPHIN ISLAND, AL, US
