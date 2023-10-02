319th Reconnaissance Wing Police Week

The 319th Security Forces Squadron hosted a base-wide “Police Week” event, May 19, 2023, on Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. The event was open to the base community and featured a rucksack, a shooting range competition and an obstacle course race. (U.S. Air Force video created by U.S. Airman 1st Class Raisa Christie)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2023 11:54
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|899358
|VIRIN:
|230518-F-JO744-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109920579
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
