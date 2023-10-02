Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Cybersecurity Awareness Month

    DC, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2023

    Video by Mackenzie Brooks 

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month! 100% of DAF missions depend upon installation infrastructure. Installation Operational Technology or Control Systems must operate despite incessant attempts by the adversary to exploit them.

    Networks and devices in Fuel, HVAC, Utility and Airfield Lighting systems – when compromised – will prevent Air and Space superiority. According to the 2023 DAF Cyber Strategy, ‘In the event of conflict, the adversary likely intends to launch a destructive cyber attack against the U.S. Homeland to hinder military mobilization, sow chaos, and divert attention and resources.’

    Resilience in all contested environments – including cyber - is everyone’s responsibility, all the time! Review best practices for cyber hygiene outlined in the following policy: DAFGM2023 32-01

    Date Taken: 10.02.2023
    Date Posted: 10.03.2023 11:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 899335
    VIRIN: 231002-O-MC109-8587
    Filename: DOD_109920389
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: DC, US

    TAGS

    Civil Engineers
    Cybersecurity
    Air Force Civil Engineers
    Cybersecurity Awareness Month
    Cyber Hygiene

