2023 Cybersecurity Awareness Month

October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month! 100% of DAF missions depend upon installation infrastructure. Installation Operational Technology or Control Systems must operate despite incessant attempts by the adversary to exploit them.



Networks and devices in Fuel, HVAC, Utility and Airfield Lighting systems – when compromised – will prevent Air and Space superiority. According to the 2023 DAF Cyber Strategy, ‘In the event of conflict, the adversary likely intends to launch a destructive cyber attack against the U.S. Homeland to hinder military mobilization, sow chaos, and divert attention and resources.’



Resilience in all contested environments – including cyber - is everyone’s responsibility, all the time! Review best practices for cyber hygiene outlined in the following policy: DAFGM2023 32-01