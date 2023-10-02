What's in Rucker's Rucksack? Episode 2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/899328" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

230925-N-GC965-1001 SAN DIEGO (Sept. 25, 2023) Naval Information Warfare System Command (NAVWAR) Command Master Chief Loren Rucker discusses with different leaders the tools they used to lead their team as part of a series "What's in Rucker's Rucksack". In this episode, Rucker speaks with NAVWAR Director of Contracts Troy Gunter on the topics of leadership characteristics and mentor styles. (U.S. Navy video by Ramon Go)