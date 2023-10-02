Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    What's in Rucker's Rucksack? Episode 2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2023

    Video by Ramon Go 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    230925-N-GC965-1001 SAN DIEGO (Sept. 25, 2023) Naval Information Warfare System Command (NAVWAR) Command Master Chief Loren Rucker discusses with different leaders the tools they used to lead their team as part of a series "What's in Rucker's Rucksack". In this episode, Rucker speaks with NAVWAR Director of Contracts Troy Gunter on the topics of leadership characteristics and mentor styles. (U.S. Navy video by Ramon Go)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2023
    Date Posted: 10.03.2023 10:39
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 899328
    VIRIN: 230925-N-GC965-1001
    Filename: DOD_109920307
    Length: 00:06:16
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, What's in Rucker's Rucksack? Episode 2, by Ramon Go, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CMC
    Loren Rucker
    NAVWAR
    What's in Rucker's Rucksack

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT