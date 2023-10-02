Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keesler News 02 Oct. 2023

    10.02.2023

    Video by Jonathan Carter 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Col Billy Pope, 81 TRW/CC, and CMSgt Michael Venning, 81 TRW/CCC, discuss Cruisin' the Coast and the upcoming Senior NCO Induction Ceremony. Colonel Pope also discussed the results of the recent Unit Effectiveness Inspection.

    This work, Keesler News 02 Oct. 2023, by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    81 TRW
    Cruisin' the Coast

