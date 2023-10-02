Col Billy Pope, 81 TRW/CC, and CMSgt Michael Venning, 81 TRW/CCC, discuss Cruisin' the Coast and the upcoming Senior NCO Induction Ceremony. Colonel Pope also discussed the results of the recent Unit Effectiveness Inspection.
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2023 10:31
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|899325
|VIRIN:
|231002-F-PI774-1890
|Filename:
|DOD_109920283
|Length:
|00:02:52
|Location:
|MS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Keesler News 02 Oct. 2023, by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
