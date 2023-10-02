Airman 1st Class Felipe Rodriguez helped raised $5,000 so that a friend could receive surgery to treat his cancer.
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2023 09:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|899317
|VIRIN:
|231003-F-BW249-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109920100
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pathfinder raises $5,000 for friend's lifesaving surgery, by SrA Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT