Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pathfinder raises $5,000 for friend's lifesaving surgery

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.03.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Jason Cochran 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Felipe Rodriguez helped raised $5,000 so that a friend could receive surgery to treat his cancer.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2023
    Date Posted: 10.03.2023 09:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 899317
    VIRIN: 231003-F-BW249-1001
    Filename: DOD_109920100
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, GB

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pathfinder raises $5,000 for friend's lifesaving surgery, by SrA Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pathfinders
    501CSW
    weeklyvideos
    LightTheWay

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT