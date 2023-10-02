Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lt. Gen. George W. Smith Jr. retires at his old command, The Basic School

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2023

    Video by Sgt. Quang Do 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. George W. Smith Jr., commanding general, I Marine Expeditionary Force, born in Fort Belvoir, Virginia, retired on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Sept. 29, 2023. Lt. Gen. Smith is retired after 38 years of honorable service by his brother, Col. Andrew H. Smith, retired. Attending the ceremony is the 39th commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric M. Smith. Lt. Gen. Smith served in a variety of command billets throughout his career including Commanding Officer, The Basic School; as a General Officer, he served as Commanding General, Marine Air-Ground Task Force Training Command/Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twenty-nine Palms, California; Deputy Commander, Regional Command Southwest in Helmand Province, Afghanistan; Deputy Commanding General, Marine Corps Combat Development Command, Quantico, Virginia; Director, Manpower Plans and Policy Division, Quantico, Virginia, Director, Strategy, Plans and Policy Directorate, U. S. Central Command, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, and recently as the Senior Military Assistant to the Secretary of Defense, and most recently as Deputy Commandant for Plans, Policies, and Operations Headquarters, Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Quang Do)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2023
    Date Posted: 10.03.2023 13:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 899315
    VIRIN: 231002-M-QD254-1001
    Filename: DOD_109920006
    Length: 01:14:14
    Location: VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Gen. George W. Smith Jr. retires at his old command, The Basic School, by Sgt Quang Do, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CMC
    retirement
    Quantico
    TBS
    MCBQ
    Lt. Gen. Smith

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT