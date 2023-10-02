Lt. Gen. George W. Smith Jr. retires at his old command, The Basic School

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. George W. Smith Jr., commanding general, I Marine Expeditionary Force, born in Fort Belvoir, Virginia, retired on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Sept. 29, 2023. Lt. Gen. Smith is retired after 38 years of honorable service by his brother, Col. Andrew H. Smith, retired. Attending the ceremony is the 39th commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric M. Smith. Lt. Gen. Smith served in a variety of command billets throughout his career including Commanding Officer, The Basic School; as a General Officer, he served as Commanding General, Marine Air-Ground Task Force Training Command/Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twenty-nine Palms, California; Deputy Commander, Regional Command Southwest in Helmand Province, Afghanistan; Deputy Commanding General, Marine Corps Combat Development Command, Quantico, Virginia; Director, Manpower Plans and Policy Division, Quantico, Virginia, Director, Strategy, Plans and Policy Directorate, U. S. Central Command, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, and recently as the Senior Military Assistant to the Secretary of Defense, and most recently as Deputy Commandant for Plans, Policies, and Operations Headquarters, Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Quang Do)