NSF Diego Garcia Hosts Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony

Chief Petty Officer Selectee Nathan Miller, assigned to Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, speaks on the importance of the pinning ceremony and taking on the role of Chief Petty Officer, for servicemembers and civilians aboard Navy Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Emily Guillory/Released)
