    NSF Diego Garcia Hosts Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    09.29.2023

    Video by Seaman Emily Guillory 

    AFN Diego Garcia

    Chief Petty Officer Selectee Nathan Miller, assigned to Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, speaks on the importance of the pinning ceremony and taking on the role of Chief Petty Officer, for servicemembers and civilians aboard Navy Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Emily Guillory/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2023
    Date Posted: 10.03.2023 04:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 899301
    VIRIN: 230929-N-LA645-1001
    Filename: DOD_109919806
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IO

    This work, NSF Diego Garcia Hosts Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony, by SN Emily Guillory, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Chief Pinning
    Navy
    Navy Chief
    NSF Diego Garcia
    AFN Diego Garcia

