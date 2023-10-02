video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Oct. 2, 2023) Culinary Specialist 1st Class Wesley Riggs, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, discusses his cultural heritage and the importance of National Hispanic Heritage Month at NSA Souda Bay on Oct. 2, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)