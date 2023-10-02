Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hispanic Heritage Month at NSA Souda Bay

    GREECE

    10.02.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Delaney Jensen 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Oct. 2, 2023) Culinary Specialist 1st Class Wesley Riggs, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, discusses his cultural heritage and the importance of National Hispanic Heritage Month at NSA Souda Bay on Oct. 2, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2023
    Date Posted: 10.03.2023 05:58
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 899300
    VIRIN: 231002-N-EM691-2001
    Filename: DOD_109919740
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: GR

